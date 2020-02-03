CAL FIRE firefighters were among those who served dinner at last weekend’s Fallen Heroes Memorial benefit dinner, held at the Yreka Community Center.

Tables were packed by those attending the benefit, including local firefighters, law enforcement officers, and military veterans.

The event raised funds for the Siskiyou County Fallen Heroes Memorial, which will honor local law enforcement, firefighters and armed services personnel who have died in the line of duty. The evening included a raffle, auction, and a dessert auction.