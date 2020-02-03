Staff member will be here on Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. until noon in the County bulding at 315 N Lincoln St.

A representative from Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s staff will hold field office hours in Taft on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. until noon in the County bulding at 315 N Lincoln Street.

“This is a great opportunity for my constituents in Taft to conveniently meet with my staff, in person, and discuss any issues, suggestions or concerns under the jurisdiction of the County of Kern. It's an honor to represent the community of Taft, and I'm pleased we can offer this venue to make local government, and my office, more accessible,” said Supervisor Scrivner.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested to reduce wait times. Please call Supervisor Scrivner’s Office to set up an appointment at (661) 868-3663, or e-mail fosterj@kerncounty.com.