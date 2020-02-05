Lorrene Blakely, aka Mom, Grams, Aunt BooBee, passed peacefully from this life the morning of January 26th. She was 89. She led a long fulfilling life and will be sorely missed! We love her dearly and will cherish all the memories and the life we had with her.

We will lay her to rest February 7, 2020. Funeral services will be 12pm at Mt. Shasta Memorial Chapel, 830 Lassen Lane, Mt. Shasta, CA. 96067.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blakely Scholarship Foundation. Send inquires to Wilbert John Murphy, redfox48@sbcglobal.net.