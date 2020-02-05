Louis ‘Leachie’ Gonzales passed away on January 24, 2020 in San Jose, California after a prolonged illness of diabetes and years of dialysis. Louis was preceded in death by his brothers Jess and Frank Gonzales and his sisters Helen Gonzales Chiono and Nellie Gonzales Diestler. Louis is beloved father to his son Paul, and grandchildren Justin and Brea. He is also survived by 3 of his brothers, Si, Avelino and Henry Gonzales.

Louis grew up in Weed, California and attended Weed High School; class of 1955, where he excelled in sports as a four-letter man and was later inducted into the Weed High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Shortly after high school he joined the U.S. Army Corp and was stationed in Germany where he was a European champion boxer compiling a 39-3 record. Following his discharge from the Army, Louis became a butcher with Safeway Stores, Rays Food in Mount Shasta and opened his own meat shop inside the Weed Mercantile.

Louis later continued his love of boxing by training and mentoring students in boxing at College of the Siskiyou’s. Louis was a man of faith and good humor with a unique laugh (Yuk, Yuk!) that will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1051 N Davis Ave, Weed, CA on February 29, 2020. Rosary 10:00am and Mass 10:30am.