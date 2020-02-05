Paul Michael Hardaway fell asleep in death Friday January 24th 2020. He was born in Alameda County, CA in January of 1969 to James Travis and Bonnie Lee Hardaway.

When he was 4, the family moved to a beautiful property outside of Etna, CA where he attended Etna Elementary and Junior High. “The Ranch” was a perfect location for his sense of adventure to blossom, as his parents indulged the family with a nice medley of animals and the beautiful Russian Wilderness as a backyard playground. In 1980 the family moved back to San Leandro where he finished his schooling, graduating in 1987.

Paul had the exceptional ability of being able to converse with anyone. One of his greatest joys in life was to make people laugh. His joy was contagious as he would giggle through a story then all would enjoy his rip-roaring belly laugh. In fact, most of the comments we have received from friends and family were about his enormous sense of humor. He was an all-out witty person, and could toss some zingers when he felt compelled. He also possessed a keen ability to look at a situation and see the un-obvious, and loved to point out facts or little details that many people didn't notice.

On January 28th, 1989, after a much in-depth study of the Bible, he came to an educated and heartfelt decision to dedicate himself to his Grand Creator, Jehovah. As one of Jehovah's Witness, he had a solid basis for believing in the resurrection to life here on our beautiful planet which is so perfectly made for humans to enjoy. Our absolute and positive faith in this resurrection promise gives us hope that soon he will be one of those resurrected, and again be our fun and sometimes silly Paul Michael, only better.

His son Dylan was born in 1995 and he became the new focus and light of Paul's life.

Paul Michael was an amiable brother, a loving father, a beautiful son, and a gentle friend. All of our hearts are hurting so much.

He is survived by: his mother Bonnie, son Dylan Travis Hardaway, wife Mindy Kay, siblings Colleen, Jimmy, Amy, Tari, and Linda, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins...

Please join us in remembering Paul’s life:

Sunday, February 9th at 2 PM

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

10 Potters Lane, Greenview, CA

Reception to follow at the QVIR Gym

On Stealman Ln in Quarts Valley