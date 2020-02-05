Nikolas Hodges wanted for break-ins at Acme Jewelry, Friendly Antiques

Taft Police have identified a suspect in two late-night downtown burglaries and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Police said Nikolas Stroud Hodges is wanted in connection with the Dec. 17 break-in at Acme Jewelry and a similar crime at Friendly Antiques, three blocks away, on Jan. 7.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued Hodges charging him with burglary, vandalism and possession of stolen property.

Police ask anyone with information about Hodges' whereabouts to call them at 661-763-3101.

In both burglaries, police said entry was made by breaking out large plate glass windows to enter the building in the overnight hours.

The suspect worked fast, spending less than a minute inside Acme and fleeing just before officers arrived.

He is also wanted for battery in an unrelated case.