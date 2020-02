Warrant arrest, trafic stop and theft

6:48 Found Property Report

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:50 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:28 False Alarms

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:52 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:24 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:08 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:24 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:53 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:59 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at B St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:09 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Buchanan St/Fir St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:14 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Fifth St/North St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:38 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:53 False Alarms

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

4:12 Theft under $50

Occurred on Stokes Ln. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:50 False Alarms

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

4:53 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:04 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Midway Rd/Hwy 119, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:47 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Main St. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency.

9:17 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:31 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:33 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St/Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:17 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:25 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:32 Possession Paraphernalia

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:04 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft.. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:33 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:48 Pedestrian Check 2002050004

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.