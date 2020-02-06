She is praised for being creative in her instruction and balances high expectations of students with a supportive atmosphere

The Taft Union High School District announced the selection of Lisa Borrecco as the 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Borrecco has been a teacher at TUHS since 2005. She is in her 14th year of teaching for the District. In that time, she has taught all grades and levels of English courses and Yearbook.

In addition, she has taught drama and l iteracy during summer school.

Borrecco is well-respected by her students, their parents, and her colleagues.

She is creative in her instruction and balances high expectations of students with a supportive atmosphere in the classroom. During her teaching career, Borrecco has also served as parent project facilitator, yearbook advisor and safe school ambassador.

She also supports students outside the classroom as one of the advisors for the Class of 2020. She is the Head of social media for the Oil Technology Academy and participates in academy events year round. In the Taft community, Borrecco was an assistant coach for women's volleyball at Taft College from 2005 to 2017. She is the embodiment of a lifelong learner as she pursues her Masters Degree in English at CSUB.

Borrecco will be recognized at the February TUHSD Board meeting and honored at the Teachers of the Year Recognition Reception to be held at the Bakersfield Museum of Art on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.