“Cabin Fever ... or Dancing with Wolves” is the final installment in a trilogy of melodramas written and produced by Dee Jones, Madeleine Ayers and Annie Kramer.

The locally written and produced “Cabin Fever ... or Dancing with Wolves” melodrama will be performed five times only in upcoming weeks, and will support the Rotary Club of Scott Valley, Scott Valley Theatre Company and Jesse Mullin.

The cast, spanning ages 3 to 65 – many of whom have been in all three plays – has been rehearsing three days a week.

In this play, set in snow-bound Beaver Valley in the 1860s, the residents of Cheeseville are suffering with bad cases of cabin fever. The townsfolk are out of shape, out of sorts, and at their wits’ end. To complicate matters, the town’s beloved rescue wolves are acting up. When a pair of villainous characters arrive in town to promote their special brand of “snake oil” and swindle the townsfolk out of their hard earned cash madcap mayhem and zany fun ensue.

Jones said in the summer of 2013, the Rotary Club of Scott Valley asked if she would take on the task of reviving the traditional old time melodrama as a fundraiser for their project to build nine bicycle racks throughout Scott Valley. The venue for the play was to be the Montague Community Hall on a Friday night during the Balloon Fair weekend.

“Since moving to Scott Valley in 2005, I had heard many comments from people in the community about how they loved the old time melodramas that used to be done here. I had some prior community theater experience, and had acted in several productions, under the direction of J.J. Lewis-Nichols at the Siskiyou Performing Arts Center, SPAC,” Jones said. “After giving it some thought, I decided that it was too much for me, alone, to undertake and called the Scott Valley Theatre Company to suggest a collaboration.”

The result was an agreement that benefited both the Rotary and the Historic Avery Theater, Jones said.

“The plan was for us to build the sets and rehearse at the Avery Theater in Etna, then strike the set, move it to Montague for one performance to benefit the Rotary, and then move it back to Etna for a weekend run,” said Jones. “A real live ‘road show.’”

The women began production of “Bulldog Saves the Day ... or I was my teacher’s pitt.” Ayres, then Etna High School’s drama and English teacher, agreed to be the director.

“We purchased the script, enlisted a talented cast of adults and children, and had lots of help from many community members,” said Jones. “Our primary goal was to have fun. Madeleine dubbed our style as ‘faith-based directing.’ We all had a wonderful, challenging, joyful experience producing and performing the play, and both Rotary and the Theatre benefited as well. A true win-win.”

In fact, Jones said, it was so much fun, and their partnership was so satisfying, she, Ayers and Kramer joked that they should write the next melodrama themselves.

“The purchased play had been our largest production expense and we knew we could write something better,” said Jones. “After all, we were an educator and essayist, a Ph.D. punster and columnist, and a budding impresario and jill-of-all-trades ... who better? The MAD Players was born.”

The three women met most every Monday night at Jones’s house over dinner and afterwards worked on our play.

“We started with an idea that was pure synchronicity,” Jones remembers. “Madeleine had been making a blue dye, known as ‘woad’ from the leaves of the mustard plant, that scourge of our region also known as Marlahan. Annie had written a song entitled ‘Oh, Marlahan, My Marlahan,’ sung to the tune of ‘America the Beautiful’ about eradicating the weed. We melded our ideas, had lots of great times together, and drank some wine, too.”

The result of three months of work was “The Marlahan Mustard Mystery ... or Woad is Me.”

Again, the women produced the play as a benefit for the Rotary of Scott Valley and the Scott Valley Theatre Company.

“When the Montague Balloon Fair was canceled due to the fires of 2014, we thought all was lost. In a miraculous stroke of timing and good fortune we were able to go ahead with the ‘world premiere’ at the Fort Jones Community Center to a standing room only crowd for the Rotary benefit and then go on to a two weekend run at the Avery Theater,” Jones said.

“The play was a hit. The sound of our community laughing was especially sweet after a sad, smoke-filled summer and the devastation of the Boles Fire. We were even invited to present the play at SPAC and had a successful four-day run in Yreka the following spring,” Jones said.

The women went to work again in the summer of 2015 to write a sequel. As in the past, they drew their plotline from local lore and current events. Their new title was “Common Cents…or What’s in Store.”

“There was quite a community kerfuffle over the building of a new Dollar General store in Etna that year and OR-7, the Oregon gray wolf, had been in the news again, so we ripped our story from the headlines,” said Jones. “Again, the play was well-received by the community in three benefit performances in Scott Valley.”

Work writing “Cabin Fever ... or Dancing With Wolves” began in the summer of 2016. This final installation in their trilogy will premiere on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Fort Jones Community Center, 11960 East Street in Fort Jones, at 7 p.m. A second show will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, also at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and include hearty appetizers and two drinks (beer, wine, soda). Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are suggested: Call (530) 598-4490 for reservations and information.

The Fort Jones performances benefit the community service projects of the Rotary Club of Scott Valley.

On Feb. 21, 22 and 23 the show will move to Etna’s Avery Theater at 430 Main Street. The Friday and Saturday show start at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the Etna show are $10 at the door. Students 12 and under are $5 and proceeds from these shows benefit Scott Valley Theatre Company and Jesse Mullin.