Free dinner if you bring a dessert

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Fort Spaghetti Dinner and Dessert Auction.

It's one of the most popular community events in Taft and all proceeds go to the Fort Preservation Society.

This years dinner and auction will be held on Feb. 27 with a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the auction.

Admission is one dessert for the auction per person, or $15 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under.

Please RSVP by Feb. 21.

You can get your tickets at the Fort office, 915 N. Tenth Street Suite 2 (on you left as you walk in the front gate of the Fort) or by calling 661-765-7371.