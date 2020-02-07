Those who attended the meeting were also asked to give their opinion on the current proposed district boundary, which is still in the works. As with the ideas for what the YPRD district would do, opinions about the proposed district boundary were varied.

Two community meetings were held last week to collect input for a proposed Yreka Recreation and Parks District. Collectively, the discussions generated many ideas about what the proposed district would do and how it could improve quality of life for locals. The meetings’ organizers hope to complete the process necessary to get the proposed district on the ballot for the November 2020 election; they hope to get a parcel tax approved to fund the district. There are 11 existing parks in Yreka that the district would oversee.

More than 15 years ago, the City of Yreka had a recreation and parks director but he was not replaced after he retired. Thus, recreation related activities in Yreka are conducted by many independent volunteer groups like SPLASH; Siskiyou Gardens, Parks and Greenways Association; Yreka Little League and others. Organizers of the recent meetings noted that the Siskiyou Family YMCA has also “filled the void” for many needed services.

As a special district, the YPRD would be created and funded by local residents to provide new or enhanced local services and infrastructure. Local residents own special districts and govern them through locally elected or appointed board members. There are already a number of special districts in Siskiyou County that address fire protection, resource conservation, recreation and parks, water, cemeteries, and community services. The organizers emphasized, “It is not the intent of the proposed new district to replace any of these groups, but to rather support and enhance their activities.”

The group of locals proposing the new district said feel they need to focus on recreation and parks in the greater Yreka area because it’s a large part of what makes a community thrive. “The primary factor for proposing the district was the possibility of a new Ringe Pool,” the organizers noted in an informational handout to those who attended the recent meetings. “The City of Yreka has applied for a state grant to replace the pool and building and we need some on-going, public way of supporting the maintenance and operation,” they said.

Twelve people attended the Jan. 28 meeting which sought input from local business owners, and 26 members of the public attended the Jan. 29 meeting. Attendees formed small groups and wrote down their ideas for the structure and duties of a YPRD. Their ideas addressed activities and opportunities for children, coordinating recreational activities with the community, conducting community events and promoting Yreka, improving quality of life for affected residents, maintenance of parks, improving equipment and facilities, structure, and safety.

Those who attended the meeting were also asked to give their opinion on the current proposed district boundary, which is still in the works. As with the ideas for what the YPRD district would do, opinions about the proposed district boundary were varied.

In order to form a new special district, an application must be submitted to the Local Agency Formation Commission. The organizers said they hope to work with LAFCO from February through April in order to complete the process by May and meet the deadline to get a measure on the ballot for November.