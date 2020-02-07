Car overturns on Gardner Field Road Thursday evening

A suspected drunk driver escaped serious injury when his car overturned east of Taft Thursday night but he wasn't able to escape Taft Police.

The suspect ran from his crashed car, which landed on its side up against a barbed-wire fence, after the 5:30 p.m. crash on Gardner Field Road a short distance west of Gas Company Road.

He fled northbound into the fields.

Taft Police followed him on foot and patrol cars came in off Gas Company road to head him off.

He was located, detained in handcuffs and later arrested for DUI.

He was identified as Josenazario Lopezpablo, 27, of Taft.



