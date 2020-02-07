Class projects have been developed and led by the gallery’s explorations team and local artists, including Rebecca Dill, Debbie Martin, Rajiv Hotek, Sharon LoMonaco, Kim Presley, Bee Soule, and Maureen Williams.

Liberty Arts gallery kicked off the new year with a special focus on the creativity of children. For the last two weeks, the gallery has been transformed into a makerspace, allowing classes to create more developed projects during extended sessions.

Class projects have been developed and led by the gallery’s explorations team and local artists, including Rebecca Dill, Debbie Martin, Rajiv Hotek, Sharon LoMonaco, Kim Presley, Bee Soule, and Maureen Williams.

The Explorations Program is currently in its 11th year serving local schools and groups. Using the theme “natural wonders” as a focus, the collaborative and individual pieces explore the heavens, plant and animal life, and the surprises we find in the everyday beauty of the natural world. Participants include students from Dunsmuir, Fort Jones, Hornbrook, Montague, Seiad and Yreka, with residents of Grenada Gardens and clients of Siskiyou Opportunity Center also participating.

Funding for this large scale project has been made possible through grants from the California Arts Council Exposure program and the Pacific Power Foundation, according to a Liberty Arts press release. In addition, many community members have made special donations to support Explorations outreach for this project and many more throughout the school year.

Participating classes enjoyed a full day Opening Reception on Jan. 31. Everyone enjoyed the beauty and surprises of Natural Wonders, which continues through Friday, Feb. 14.

Liberty Arts gallery is located at 108 W. Miner Street in Yreka and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome.