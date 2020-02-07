Suspect accused of taking child from family members with custody of 1-year-old

A Taft man was arrested in Illinois on kidnapping and child abduction and a one-year-old child that had been in the custody of family members in Valley Acres.

Dallas Copeland 27, is in custody of the Macoupin County Sheriff and the child was taken to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

According to sources, Copeland is the father of the child but does not have custody.

The child was in the custody of family members in Valley Acres and Copeland is accused of taking the baby on Jan. 9 and fleeing.

Television station KSDK in St. Louis, Mo. reported that Kern County California District Attorney's Office issued a no-bail warrant for Copeland and alerted Macoupin County Sheriff's Deputies about the kidnapping/child abduction.

The deputies went to a home in Bunker Hill, Ill. and found Copeland and the child.