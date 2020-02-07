Maldonado now has the chance to win a first place prize of $500 or one of 25 other prizes ranging from $25 to $150.

Gazelle Elementary School seventh grader Isaiah Maldonado was recently announced as an Apelley Publishing National Student Poetry Contest finalist.

Maldonado and his classmates entered the poetry contest in October 2019. Maldonado now has the chance to win a first place prize of $500 or one of 25 other prizes ranging from $25 to $150. His poem, titled “Woke up Late” will be included in the Appelley Publishing 2020 Rising Stars Collection. Winners will be announced on April 7.

Isaiah hopes to win and represent his school and Siskiyou County.

In addition to writing, Maldonado’s interests include playing basketball for the Gazelle Indians. He is a straight A student, loves the San Francisco 49ers football team and he is a Golden State Warriors fan.