The Ridgecrest City Council at its Feb. 5 meeting approved the sale of a 5.39-acre land parcel to Pacific West Communities, Inc. to build Mojave View Apartments, an affordable housing development. The parcel is part of a 31.79-acre site located at approximately 600 North Norma St. The purchase price is $160,000, which is the same amount the property was assessed for by Kinetic Valuation Group, Inc in January.

The resolution was passed four to one. Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens was the lone no vote. The purchase was approved after a protest hearing. Because members of the public spoke up in opposition to the project during the hearing, a 4 out of 5 vote was required to approve the land sale.

The development is contingent on the developer receiving an Affordable Housing Sustainable Communities Grant, in conjunction with the city. If the grant is not awarded, the land sale will be canceled. Council on Jan. 15 approved a joint grant application for the developer and the city. The developer is applying for grant funds to build the affordable housing development. The city is applying for grant funds for public improvement projects in the vicinity. The area for the public improvements to be funded by the grant is Las Flores, Norma, Drummond and Felspar. Improvements would include bikeways; pedestrian ADA requirements; landscaping and transit-related amenities, including regional linking services to Bakersfield through Kern transit.

According to Community Development Analyst Heather Spurlock, the city is not liable for the developer's housing loan.

The developer previously developed the Senior Apartments and Larkspur Apartments on South Downs Street in Ridgecrest.

The city has not used the property and has determined it to be surplus according to Spurlock, and Government Code 54220 states that surplus property should be made available for people and families of low and moderate income.

Council approved a resolution of intent to sell the property at its previous meeting Jan. 15. Stephens was absent from that vote after leaving the meeting early.

According to Assistant Attorney Lloyd Pilchen, the procedure in government code for sale of surplus land requires two public hearings. Pilchen said the rationale is that first notice is given to the public of the intention to sell the land. Once that is approved, a protest hearing is held at a subsequent meeting. Theoretically, the protest hearing allows someone else to buy the property from the city and offer to pay a higher price. This didn't happen at the Feb. 5 meeting, but some people protested the project for other reasons.

According to Spurlock, notices were published in various places to notify the public about the protest hearing.

The land parcel was described as 4.56 acres in the resolution, but was changed to include 5.39 acres because the project description was changed to include the right of way for the project.

The plan is for a 76-unit multi-family affordable housing project on the property. All units in the development will be for low-income families, except for the on-site manager's unit. The units will be restricted to affordable housing for 55 years.

Qualifying income levels are as follows: for two-bedroom units, the qualifying income ranges from $13,140 to $35,040; income ranges from $15,150 to $42,000 for three-bedroom units and for four-bedroom units it ranges from $16,920 to $48,240. Spurlock said qualifying income levels are based on the Kern County median income.

Spurlock's presentation said that typical Ridgecrest workers that qualify would be clerks, waitresses, receptionists and workers in the service industries.

According to Spurlock, over 1,500 Ridgecrest households receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits; 1,684 Ridgecrest families have an annual income of under $35,000 and 40 percent of Ridgecrest female household heads have income that is below the poverty level. Spurlock said the data is from American FactFinder 2013-2017 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates.

The land sale is part of an affordable housing project that was heard by the Planning Commission previously. The Planning Commission approved the site plan review and density bonus.

Spurlock said developer Pacific West Communities, Inc. conducted a market study at the request of city staff to determine the local market for affordable housing. The study found in Ridgecrest and Trona a total renter marker of 2,857; 750 eligible households and a need for 231 additional affordable housing units.

According to Spurlock, the California Development of Housing and Community Development requires that local governments meeting housing needs for everyone in the community. Spurlock said these needs are planned for in the city's general plan and more specifically in the city's housing element. Regional Housing Needs Allocation or RHNA identified in the housing element identified a need for 321 unaccommodated units by 2023.

Prior to the protest hearing, Stephens spoke out against the project, linking it with the casino project which she also famously opposed. The city has announced that the casino project is moving forward after a settlement agreement was reached between the city and the Timbisha Shoshone tribe.

Stephens apparently addressed resident Amelia Cabana, who had spoken out against the casino project during public comment.

She said, "So, unfortunately, Amelia, this is another project that goes against probably what most of the people on base are looking for, but George [she gestured to former Timbisha Shoshone tribal chair George Gholson, who was in the auditorium] will be happy because this is more clientele for the casino. Um, so we are moving in the opposite direction that we should be with a project like this, unfortunately."

All four remaining council members spoke up in favor of the project.

"There is no doubt in my mind that this community needs affordable housing," Council Member Scott Hayman said. "I think its a great project."

Vice Mayor Michael Mower noted that the city is not meeting its requirement for affordable housing at the current time.

"I am all in favor of this project," Mower said. Mower later said, "I have a problem with [using the terminology of] 'these people' and 'those people' and 'our people.'"

Mayor Peggy Breeden spoke up in favor of the developers and their previous projects.

"I appreciate the fact that they have already invested in this community twice," she said, adding that the developments are quality homes in her opinion.

"I've heard it said at the Planning Commission that 'we don't want these kind of people here.' But quite frankly I have to say that 'these kind of people' are already here," Breeden said, presumably referring to low-income residents. She added that people need decent places to live to contribute to the community.

Council Member Kyle Blades later said he was in favor of the project because he has known "countless people" who needed affordable housing.

Protest hearing brings protests, praise

The protest hearing lived up to its name, as people spoke up heatedly for and against the project.

Former council member Steve Morgan spoke out strongly in favor of the project. He said the project fulfills all the appropriate requirements and should be approved. Morgan also spoke out strongly against Stephens' comments.

"I cannot believe I just heard a council member say 'I don't want these people in my town,'" Morgan said.

"So, these people are E3s, E4s in the military. That's who these people are. There are the possibility of a few college students who have part-time jobs to collaborate, combine their incomes and have a place to live, and you don't want them here?" Morgan continued, his voice rising. "Are you kidding me? Disgusting."

Morgan concluded by saying, "It's a great project. It does need to be approved. It's very appropriate. It's zoned correctly. Everything about it is right."

Stephens responded, "I'll just say I didn't say I did not want these people here. I said I don't like the project."

"It's the same thing," Morgan replied from the audience.

Mike Neel's comments about his opinion about the city's use of grants were interrupted by Hayman saying, "I believe your time is up, Mr. Neel," after the timer went off.

"I don't have a time," Neel replied. "This is public comment. This is discussion."

Neel added that he didn't know if citizens had been polled or asked about whether "we want this kind of housing development here in town. But in a sanctuary state, with subsidized housing being put into a town, there's not any guarantees that the people who have come into this country and are not even citizens are not going to end up living in that complex."

Amelia Cabana also spoke up. She in her opinion it is not a matter of "those people vs these people."

Cabana questioned Hayman's statement that an engineer on the base could meet the criteria for the housing.

"I have been in situations where I have required affordable housing. I am not saying it's not needed. I am kind of neutral, undecided on this," she said. She later added that as a "poor E3 that needed somewhere to stay" she stayed at the barracks. She also suggested speaking to more people before making a decision.

Another speaker who said he works on the base managing engineers spoke out vehemently against the project.

"I am strongly opposed to this project. I think it will degrade our community," he said. He added his opinion that it would create problems for the base. "It's going to degrade our neighborhood. It will make our neighborhood unsafe. It will lower our property values and be of no benefit to anyone that works on base." He also disputed that an engineer would qualify for the housing. "That is a ludicrous thing to say." He also called the project "a disaster for the community."

He later added, "No one on base wants this project. This will not help all the engineers I've hired."

Speaking heatedly, he concluded "I am strongly opposed to this and I will continue to fight this as long was we have to. This is not what this community needs. This is not what the base needs. And this is not what our country needs."

There was scattered applause.

A neighbor spoke up, saying she is concerned about the safety of the children in the complex because she is afraid they will drown in the sump.

John Kersey, NAWS Community Planning Liaison Officer spoke up. He said, "I just want to make it clear those individuals that do work for the installation, they are not the voice of the installation. We are neutral on this, and we will remain so." He added that the people are adamant and expressing their personal opinions.

Stephens also spoke out against the Mojave View Apartments project at a Planning Commission meeting urging the commission to try to get out of the project by essentially using a loophole related to proximity to earthquake fault lines.