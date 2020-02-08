Shea is a native of the midwest, arriving in California in 1975. He has worked in the U.S. as a filmmaker, theater artist, actor and director.

As a part of Dunsmuir Second Saturday, the Mossbrae Hotel will host an art reception for Jeff Shea: a filmmaker, artist and writer from Dunsmuir. The event, which takes place today, Feb. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m., is a part of Dunsmuir Second Saturday, a coordinated citywide event. Rick Garrett will play guitar during the event from 5 to 7 p.m. Room tours will be available. Light refreshments and room tours will be provided.

Shea is a native of the midwest, arriving in California in 1975. He has worked in the U.S. as a filmmaker, theater artist, actor and director. Shea’s work is always looking into dark corners, finding the light, addressing the themes of transformation, transition and healing, according to a press release.

Shea has made several documentaries, including a self-financed ﬁlm on the sex abuse debate in the United States within the church called “Fathers and Sistuhs.” The short ﬁlm is slated for several festival entries including the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences short-list.

Currently he is in production with “Runners,” a mesh of American History and “resto cars.” Shea is a proliﬁc visual artist practicing to “raise our perspective of social consciousness.”

For more information visit Shea on Instagram @JEFFSHEA_.