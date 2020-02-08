Annie Kramer is grateful to live in Etna, in the beautiful Scott Valley, and to be a part of this community. Contact her with news for this column at (530) 467-3685.

Hi, neighbor! As I write this on Sunday afternoon, I am struck by the multitude of ways in which this day is auspicious. For one, we have had today what could be termed a “Snapchat snowstorm.” If you are a “Person of a Certain Vintage,” like myself, you might not be familiar with the Snapchat app. In its original format, Snapchat allowed people to share photos and messages, but the information would then disappear within just a matter of seconds, leaving no digital record or trace. This morning when we arose, there was nary a droplet of precipitation. Suddenly, snow was pouring down, and in some parts of Scott Valley it was accompanied by howling winds that blew the snow sideways and toppled trees. Within seconds, it seemed, we had an inch or two of snow blanketing our yard and vehicles. But then in less time than it took to zip up my snowboots, the sun came out and all of the snow melted away.

It’s a good thing that Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t live in Scott Valley. If he had popped out of his burrow in Etna this morning during our chaotic weather, in a span of mere seconds he would have seen shadow, then no shadow, then shadow again. It might have been so overwhelming for him that he would have given up his meteorological career altogether. Fortunately, he lives in Pennsylvania, where the weather was apparently more stable today. The word is that there was no shadow to be seen, and so Phil’s prediction is for an early spring. I don’t really put much stock in that, however. Here in Scott Valley, the true harbingers of spring are the appointments at Valley Tire to get studded tires removed, and the loud “thunk” of tire chains being tossed onto a shelf in the garage.

Another unique aspect of this Sunday is that the date (02-02-2020) is a numeric palindrome. As you know, a palindrome is a phrase that reads the same backwards as forwards (for example, “senile felines”). According to an article from NPR, this Sunday’s date is an “eight-digit palindrome pinnacle,” for it works as a palindrome not only in our standard MM-DD-YYYY format, but also in the DD-MM-YYYY format used in some other cultures. NPR reports that “... the last time we had an eight-digit palindrome date was 908 years ago on 11-11-1111.” After today, the next one won’t occur until 12-12-2121. It will then be more than nine hundred years until the subsequent one, which will take place on 03-03-3030, assuming the Earth is still in existence and has not been completely inundated from all of the melting glaciers and polar ice caps. Given how quickly today’s two-second snowstorm melted away, the climate gurus and Punxsutawney Phil might just be onto something.

Whether our valley is full of storm or sunshine, there is always something interesting to do. Coming up this weekend, on Saturday, February 8, the Etna High School Drama Department proudly presents their 14th Annual Improv Night. This evening of improvisational comedy will be fast-paced fun, in the style of the popular television show, “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” Audience participation is encouraged, with opportunities ranging from giving ideas for scenes and characters, to participating on stage with the drama students. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door (adults/$5, students/$3, and children five and under get in for free).

The following two weekends the MAD Players will be presenting this year’s melodrama, a reprise of “Cabin Fever.” The show opens on Feb. 14 and 15 at the Fort Jones Community Center (both performances start at 7 p.m.). These will be a benefit for the Rotary Club. Tickets are $15 per person, which not only get you in the door, but also give access to an array of delicious hors-d’oeuvres, desserts, and two drinks. These performances often sell out, so getting your tickets in advance is recommended (call (530) 598-4490). Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door. The following weekend, Feb. 21-23, the melodrama will be performed at the Avery Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for those performances are $10 at the door ($5 for students 12 years old and under). The Friday and Saturday evening shows at the Avery will benefit the Scott Valley Theatre Company, and proceeds from the Sunday matinee will go to Jesse Mullin, to assist with his ongoing medical expenses. So come on out to cheer for the good guys, hiss and boo at the villains, and find out whether Dr. Gene Poole’s elixir is indeed a cure for the dreaded Zumba virus that has afflicted the hapless citizens of Beaver Valley.

Have a great week, neighbor!