Annual awards to be presented and chamber officers to be installed

The Taft Chamber of Commerce will honor the people who make Taft a great place to live on Feb. 29 at the annual Installation & Awards Ceremony.

This years awards will go to a select group of outstanding community leaders:

The honorees include:

•Business Man of the Year – Dave Noerr, Huddleston Crane

•Business Woman of the Year – Virgie Beard, General Production Service

•Business of the Year – Best Western Taft Plus Inn, Kevin Patel

•New Business of the Year – Rejuv MB, Monee Burke

•Volunteer Award – Gary Summers, American Legion Fellows Post 43

•Community Service Award – Corey Beilby, Taft Police Department

•Youth Leadership Award – Will Moore, Sierra Pilgrim, and Michael White

"Congratulations to our award recipients for 2019. These leaders have made an impact on our community and deserve the utmost respect and recognition. Join us as we celebrate and honor them," Shannon Miller, Chamber director of operations, said.

This year's event will have a slightly different format from past events.

“Hats off to Taft” will take place at the Taft Transit Center, Oildorado Room, located at 550 Supply Row.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and includes recognition of the new Board of Directors and main feature of the award presentation. The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a no-host bar, and live music. A silent auction is also planned and the Chamber is also accepting donations for the silent auction.

The community is invited mix and mingle with local business community during the cocktail style reception party.

Tickets for this event are $50, with event sponsorships available for $120 to $500 that include tickets to the party.

“This event is a great opportunity to socialize with friends and colleagues as we recognize the outstanding leadership in our business community,” Miller said.

Reserve tickets at the Taft Chamber office at 400 Kern Street, by calling 661-765-2165, or online at www.taftchamber.com/registration.