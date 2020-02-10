Applicants from within 23rd Congressional District get preference

Congressman Kevin McCarthy is now accepting applications for summer interns. He released the following statement about his summer internship program:

“I didn’t know it at the time, but applying for and accepting a congressional internship would change my life forever. This opportunity taught me the value of public service and how our hardworking communities have the power to turn abstract ideas into tangible realities. I hope that college-aged individuals across our district consider applying for a summer internship to learn about federal issues that affect Californians across the state, and to help our fellow neighbors.”

About the Summer Internship Program:

Successful applicants are generally college students who will have completed their first year of post-secondary studies with a minimum 3.0 grade point average and who possess good writing and computer skills. Preference will be given to residents of California’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes portions of Kern, Tulare, and Los Angeles counties. However, all applications will be considered.

For students from the 23rd Congressional District, the Summer Internship Program is an eight-week program. Interns will spend two weeks in the Bakersfield, California district office and six weeks in the Washington, D.C. offices where time is shared between the congressional office and the leadership office. Interns are responsible for their expenses, including transportation and lodging costs, and may be eligible to receive a $2,500 stipend before taxes.

For students outside of the congressional district, the program will span 6 weeks in the Washington, D.C. offices. Interns will be responsible for their expenses, including transportation and lodging costs, and may be eligible for a smaller stipend before taxes.

The application deadline is Friday, March 20.

Applications and supporting documents should be emailed to Robin.Lake-Foster@mail.house.gov. While applications must be received no later than Friday, March 20, 2020, individuals are encouraged to submit their application as early as possible as application decisions are made on a rolling basis.