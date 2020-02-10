Arceneaux gets 1 year and 4 months, Perry gets a year

Two of the three men charged in connection with the Christmas Day burglary of a downtown business were sentenced in Kern County Superior Court on Monday.

Zeus Arceneaux, 29, who pleaded no contest to burglary on Jan. 13, was sentenced to one year and four months and Dustin Perry, 30, who pleaded no contest to burglary and vandalism on Jan.10, received a one-year sentence.

A third defendant, Richard Baumstark, 41, has pleaded no contest to burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10.

All three were arrested in connection with a burglary at the Napa Auto Parts Store on the 500 block of Main Street.

Taft Police said suspects kicked in a door and stole several items on Dec. 25.