Denny Bar Company, the only craft distillery in Siskiyou County is celebrating the bottle release of The Devil’s Fold – the final whiskey in their three whiskey bottle artist series – with a celebration on Saturday, Feb. 15.

A total of 395 limited edition bottles will be for sale beginning at 1 p.m. in the tasting room.

The Devil’s Fold is a limited edition bourbon whiskey that “truly celebrates the artist – honoring the craft and skill of paint on paper, poetry, and patience as grain and oak marry over time,” according to a press release from Denny Bar.

The Devil’s Fold is the final offering in this three bottle artist series with labels beautifully printed from original illustrations by local artist Mimi Bailey.

“We hand-selected this smooth 94-proof, 21 percent rye whiskey three years ago – allowing it to mature and age in the Denny Bar Company rickhouse here in our Scott Valley as we began and continue our journey as craft distillers,” said Denny Bar Company owner and distiller Sparrow Tang.

A celebration will be held at Denny Bar Company, 511 Main Street in Etna, on Feb. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. with live acoustic music by Dalton Dean, gypsy jazz guitarist.

Also available in the tasting room will be 100 limited edition “The Crossroads” wooden commemorative box sets. Each set includes all three whiskey bottles, two engraved series whiskey glasses and custom poker cards, as well as The Crossroads hoodies and whiskey pairing food specials.

For more information go to www.dennybarcompany.com/the-crossroads