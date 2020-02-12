Longtime Yreka resident Judith G. Watton passed away on February 1, 2020 at her home. She was 72 years old.

Judy was born on May 30, 1947 in San Diego to Floyd and Iva Stark. Judy married Walt Watton in San Diego in 1965, where they started their family prior to moving to Yreka in 1975. She was a hairdresser for many years, both in San Diego and in Yreka, where she worked at Casual Reflections. She was a member of the Yreka Elks Lodge #1980.

Judy loved to bowl, and was a member of the local bowling league for many years. Judy and Walt enjoyed camping with their many friends, and they loved to travel to Mexico with their travel trailer.

Judy is survived by her three children: Ramona, Richard and Rhonda; a sister, Zola Stuart; a brother, Sam Stark; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Walt Watton, in 2018.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date at the Yreka Elks Lodge. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner’s is assisting the family.