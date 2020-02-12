Leonard Verduzco, 67, of Ridgecrest, died at his home on February 3, 2020. He was born in Torrance, California on Nov. 12, 1952.

Leonard moved to Ridgecrest in 1988 from Moreno Valley, California. He worked with the maintenance department for Sierra Sands Unified School District up until his death.

He survived by his wife, Brenda Carr Verduzco, his son Jason Carr, of Ridgecrest, daughter Nikki Carr, of Cathedral City, California, granddaughters Alyssa Hockett and Brittany Walchock and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15, 12pm, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 117 N Alvord Street.