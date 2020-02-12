City TOT tax is 10 percent. County TOT tax is 8 percent. Supervisor Valenzuela stated, that “raising Siskiyou’s rate would simply make unincorporated locations ‘on par.’” This is not true.

A four percent tax increase would raise county TOT tax to 12 percent. When you add the Siskiyou County Tourism Business Improvement District (SCTBID) assessment of two percent, the taxes paid by lodging guests would be 16 percent.

This would put a handful of remote, county businesses at a great disadvantage. Please vote “NO” on Measure A.

Suzanne Bentley

McCloud