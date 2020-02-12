Scott O’Neil, executive director for the IWV Economic Development Corporation, touched briefly on the possible benefits to community choice aggregators at the IWV Water District board meeting Tuesday.

Board member Ron Kicinski prefaced the brief presentation by saying he contacted O’Neil following the board’s January board workshop on the topic and how it could provide a potentially less costly source of energy for residents.

The board has been discussing possible ideas for helping older residences convert from swamp coolers to air conditioning in order to conserve water ahead of new laws taking effect in the next few years.

The caveat, Kicinski said, is the higher electrical costs associated with air condition.

O’Neil stressed that while isn’t an expert in the area of CCAs, his organization has explored it from an economic development side.

“I think there is a great opportunity there,” O’Neil said.

CCAs allow government entities like the city of Ridgecrest or Kern County, or a combination thereof, to form an organization that would take over the responsibility for purchasing and providing power to locals.

The discussion was initially broached at the Jan. 23 water district meeting as something to explore and reach out to the city on discussing. However, there was no expectation that the city would act on it.

Southern California Edison, Pacific Bell and Gas and San Diego Gas and Electric provide three-quarters of power to California residents. A CCA could purchase power from one of the utility companies via transmission lines.

There are currently 19 CCAs in California.

“California’s power industry has changed significantly over the last decade,” O’Neil said. He said he’s noticed utilities seem to be stepping away from power generation and more toward transmission control.

“California has passed a lot of legislation to become green and they have some very specific milestones to get rid of steam-cycle powerplants run by either natural gas or coal and moving toward wind energy and solar power,” O’Neil said.

He added the state has always deregulated the power market.

“What has happened is communities can use legislation that sets up a community trust aggregator,” O’Neil said. That aggregator can then buy power directly from power source generators, like SCE or from another entity like Coso Geothermal or a solar production grid.

“These new energy systems, such as passive solar, are producing energy at two or three cents a kilowatt per hour,” O’Neil said. “When you look at your utility bill, you’re paying more than that for your electricity.”

SCE’s rates, on the other hand, when compared to a January bill, are 19 cents/kilowatt an hour or kwth, at its lowest tier (it goes up to 25 cents on tier two and 43 cents in tier three). These rates are based on the current rate plan effective Jan. 1, 2020, according to SCE.

He said even while Coso generates its power from a heat-driven source, its rates seem pretty reasonable in comparison to the traditional sources. He said when he was still working aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake at NAWCWD, the base was paying 20 cents a kilowatt per hour while still hooked into the power grid.

With CCAs, the options are slightly different. He used Lancaster as an idea, which formed its own CCA years ago. Since then it has purchased power from different sources at a substantially less cost and sell it to residents.

“Residents have a choice: they can purchase power from the CCA or they can buy power from the utility,” O’Neil said.

Using rough numbers, O’Neil said if a utility sells power for 10 cents/kwth and the CCA is buying it for 5 cents/kwth, the CCA can set the cost out perhaps at 7-8/kwth to residents and keep the extra three cents in savings.

“They can put it into the general fund with which to run the city with,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said more and more CCAs are forthcoming and at some point will reach a saturation level. As energy costs become cheaper, he said Kern County could have an opportunity to jump into the fray.

“There is a lot of opportunity within Kern County to take more advantage of the renewable energies we have in this county,” O’Neil said. He added he has talked casually at the county level about the topic. He hasn’t seen much momentum but stressed it does take a lot of work.

Kicinski asked if forming a CCA is something that the city of Ridgecrest could, in theory, do itself or if it would need Kern County’s partnership. He later said he didn’t have a desire to see the IWV Water District in a role as a power provider, something unlikely under state law.

O’Neil said it’s likely there are partnerships that can be formed to allow a CCA to be a better buyer of power.

“I don’t what the power availability is at this time but I do know there is a lot of momentum from the state for communities to form these types of entities,” O’Neil said.

Board member Stan Rajtora noted that many CCAs usually have a third party, like a joint powers agreement, act as the broker for transmission and purchase of power. The city itself, as a member, could have a hands-off role.

Rajtora added the one thing a CCA should look at is tier-three rates.

“Tier three rates are what drive up the cost of air conditioners,” Rajtora noted. “What we need to is a major expansion of the width (of kilowatts) you have in tier two. I know from looking at my own bill that when I hit tier three, my air conditioning costs go through the roof.”

Resident Don Decker noted that water and power are the opposite sides of the same coin.

He noted that Coso Geothermal, for example, consumes a large amount of water for its operation. That water comes from Rose Valley, which is linked in part to the IWV groundwater basin.

Decker also noted that air conditioners can produce “really dry air” that isn’t comfortable for everyone. He said any study or move to replace swamp coolers with air conditioners needs to take a closer look at “what it takes to make an area a liveable condition.”

Resident Mike Neel said in Lancaster’s case, “it’s not really that cheaper,” and remarked on the possibility of savings going toward a city’s general fund.

“I do not trust the city (of Ridgecrest) to do anything other than what Lancaster has done, which is ‘form one of these and say we are going to save money,’ and then have the city take everything,” Neel said. “It does not help one single citizen in town other than from preventing them to come back with more taxing initiatives.”

He added CCAs may have additional costs, which could be transferred to the ratepayers.

Photo

Jack Barnwell/Daily Independent

Scott O’Neil, IWV EDC executive director, discusses the potential economic value a community choice aggregate can provide communities as an alternative to buying power from utilities like SCE.