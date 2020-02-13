This scholarship may be used at a community college, business college, technical institute, trade school, state college or university.

The Top of the State Unit of Backcountry Horsemen is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a vocational or academic student seeking an agriculture or natural resource education which is directed toward a course of study that will result in a credential, license, certificate or academic degree.

This scholarship may be used at a community college, business college, technical institute, trade school, state college or university.

Dale Payne was a 20-year member of the Top of the State unit who was very involved in all aspects, including being on the board, fine tuning the fish plant program, clearing trails, running parades and many other areas too numerous to name.

Interested students may obtain an application from the website www.bchc-tos.com. The completed application along with the appropriate information attached must be postmarked by April 6, and mailed to the address on the website.

For more information contact Becky Richman at (530) 459-3328.