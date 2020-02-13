The monthly Siskiyou Stories programs are free and open to the public, however, donations to support museum programs such as these are always welcome.

February’s Siskiyou Story on Feb. 14 will feature Eric Harms, local businessman, former Yreka mayor and passionate gold miner. Eric’s father arrived in Siskiyou County in the early 1930s and before long the Larsen and Harms Company was running three large dredges on the Klamath River (Horse Creek) and in Scott Valley (Rattlesnake Creek). He will be sharing stories, photos and other mementos of gold mining throughout the decades.

Bring a sack lunch to join the event this Friday at the Siskiyou County Museum, 910 South Main Street, Yreka. The program begins at noon and will be followed by the Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Next up in a special Saturday presentation on March 7, Richard Silva and Friends will give a presentation, “Tracing the Kelsey Trail.”

