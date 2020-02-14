According to measurements taken for the Feb. 1 survey, the snowpack is at 66 percent of the historic average snow height (snow depth) and at 75 percent of the historic average Snow Water Equivalent (SWE, a measure of water content) across all survey points.

Despite substantial winter storms this season, recent warm temperatures and rain have left Klamath National Forest snowpack conditions short of average, according to a press release from the KNF.

According to measurements taken for the Feb. 1 survey, the snowpack is at 66 percent of the historic average snow height (snow depth) and at 75 percent of the historic average Snow Water Equivalent (SWE, a measure of water content) across all survey points. Historically, snowpack reaches its annual maximum by late-March/early-April, according to the release.

These measurements are a part of the statewide California Cooperative Snow Survey program, which helps the state forecast the quantity of water available for agriculture, power generation, recreation, and stream flow releases later in the year.

Snow surveys are conducted monthly during the winter and spring months (February through May), by Forest Service employees traveling to established sites in the headwaters of the Scott River watershed to take measurements. The newest measuring site at Scott Mountain has been monitored for 32 years; the oldest site at Middle Boulder has been monitored for 72 years. Some sites are located close to Forest roads with good access, while others require hours of travel by snowshoe and/or snowmobile.

The height of snow and SWE are measured by a snow sampling tube with a cutter end that is driven through the snow pack, measuring depth. The snow core is then weighed to determine the water content. The information is forwarded to the State of California, where the data is compiled with other snow depth reports and becomes part of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys program. The data is managed by the California Department of Water Resources; more information is available on their website at http://cdec.water.ca.gov/snow/current/snow/index.html.