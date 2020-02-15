When it comes to Ridgecrest and East Kern County, First District supervisor candidate Daures Stephens says he knows the area best.

He moved here in 1973, attended Las Flores Elementary, Murray Middle School and graduated from Burroughs High School in 1981 before enlisting the Marine Corps. He was part of the first cadre of the Ridgecrest Police Explorer Post, which was formed in 1979.

Later, after his separation from the Marines, he served as a deputy sheriff in 1986. He spent 14 years serving the IWV, and later Tehachapi and Kern River Valley for eight years.

“I did not leave Ridgecrest until 2000 or 2001,” he said. During his tour, he earned awards from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and from the Elks Lodge’s annual Respect for Law Enforcement dinner.

In addition, he’s earned the Award for Valor from former Kern County Sheriff Carl Sparks for saving two people and their pets from a house fire in Inyokern. In retirement, he remains a resident of Kern River Valley and operates a motorcycle repair shop in Southlake. He serves on the board of trustees for the South Fork Union School District.

He noted his wife Lisa is a Ridgecrest native and a director for Cerro Coso College.

“I still own the house I raised my kids here in Ridgecrest … and I still shop at Corney’s Shoes in town,” he said.

Stephens outlined his case and his history in Ridgecrest and East Kern while speaking to the Ridgecrest Exchange Club about his campaign to replace Kern County District Supervisor Mick Gleason after he retires at the end of the year.

Gleason announced his intent to retire after two terms late last year, citing a decision to spend more time with family and citing he had accomplished what he had set out to do.

Stephens faces Gleason’s chief field representative and district director Phillip Peters and medical marijuana advocate and farmer David Fluhart on the March 3 primary election.

Stephens noted it’s ideal to allow people who had no idea they wanted to be in politics to enter into office because of the knowledge they learned at the ground level “and make it a better place for everybody in the county.”

“I think I can be an effective leader and make that happen,” Stephens said.

Stephens also noted that his military discipline comes in handy by getting things done that he had been told were impossible.

One example he used was the re-opening of the Lake Isabella courthouse after it had been closed in 2013.

“As you know, small communities get picked on … Bakersfield was short on money,” Stephens said.

KRV residents were forced to either travel to Bakersfield or Ridgecrest for even traffic offenses, often increasing the traffic dangers associated with travel through both sides of the canyon on State Route 178.

“That canyon is one of the most dangerous roads in the state of California,” Stephens said. He said his KCSO partner was killed in one such collision and became an important issue for him.

Stephens utilized the local American Legion in Kern River Valley and rallied to re-open the courthouse. He added his letter of request from the various service organizations was rebuffed by now-retired Kern County Superior Court CEO Terry McNally.

He said support from 26th District Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Visalia), who represents Lake Isabella, cemented the courthouse’s reopening.

“I was told it would never be re-opened, but I have a military mentality,” Stephens said. “Never tell us no. If it can’t happen, we have to make it happen.”

Stephens noted that he never sought endorsements from major political figures, but enjoys those of Sparks, the retired Kern County sheriff, as well as from Mathis. He also received the endorsement of the Kern County Detention Deputies Association.

In contrast, Peters carries the endorsements of Gleason, current Sheriff Donny Youngblood, and from Assemblyman Vince Fong, state Sen. Shannon Grove and Congressman Kevin McCarthy. Locally, Peters is endorsed by Mayor Peggy Breeden and Councilman Scott Hayman.

A retired sheriff’s deputy, Stephens said public safety will be his number one priority.

“You guys are getting ripped off and your deputies are really short, your jail should have never been closed,” he said. He noted that the Ridgecrest jail is not meant for incarceration, a role served by Lerdo Jail and Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield. The jail instead serves as a temporary holding facility for up to 96 hours before transportation.

In terms of staffing, KCSO has suffered from low personnel for years due to lateral transfers to other departments and through attrition. While county funding has remained at stagnant levels, replacing deputies can be difficult because it takes up to a year to train newly sworn officers.

Stephens said that when a deputy who serves both patrol and detention ranks is pulled from duty in one area to cover another, it creates a vacuum in patrol and jail duty.

“One of my goals is to get that jail open, not as a convenience to the arrestee but so we can keep your officers here,” he said. He added in one of the recent homicide incidents that occurred in the unincorporated part of Ridgecrest in 2017, it took an hour for KCSO deputies to arrive on scene; Ridgecrest police officers had to secure the scene and wait.

“That really is unacceptable,” he said.

Resident Chuck Griffin asked about water concerns, in light of the recent passage of the local groundwater sustainability plan.

“They still have not figured out where the water is coming from,” Stephens said, noting that experts have differing opinions. He stressed, in speaking with locals, that a few more monitoring wells need to be built to determine when and where recharge occurs.

He also noted one option to import water, from the Antelope Valley East Kern Water Agency connection in California City, would be prohibitively expensive.

“No one can afford that,” Stephens said. “That will go into the billions, not the millions.”

He added that he plans to either sit on the board of the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority himself as Kern’s representative rather than appoint someone who doesn’t know the area.

“Water is not a sideshow anymore,” Stephens said. “We cannot run out of water … if you do, property values are gone.”

Resident Larry Mead asked about re-districting following the 2020 census results. One possibility is that the current make-up of District One — which encompasses southwest Bakersfield, the KRV, the IWV and Johannesburg/Randsburg area — could change to incorporate just the entire eastern side.

Stephens said it would be “no problem” to move back to Ridgecrest if it was a requirement to represent his district.

“Ridgecrest is where I grew up and where I joined the Marine Corps, where I learned how to work on motorcycles,” he said.

He noted that should he be elected, his style won’t fall along waiting for compliance or serving the status quo.

“You some times have to force the issue and upset some people to make things happen,” he said. “If you just ask for compliance, you don’t get it, at least not in government.”