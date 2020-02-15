Results for California’s first-ever science standards test, taken in 2019, placed Sierra Sands Unified School District students above both county and state standards, according to recently-released results.

District-wide, students tested at 35.66% of those who met exceeded standards. This compares with the state average of 29.33% and a Kern County average of 21.29%, according to California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress results.

California Department of Education launched the first science standards test in the 2018-2019 school year, evaluating elementary and high school students on their level of knowledge of the Next Generation Science Standards that the state-approved in 2013.

The standards shifted away from previous memorization-based learning, favoring more hands-on approaches meant to test students’ critical thinking skills. It also included new areas of students not included on past tests, including climate change.

“The California Science Test (CAST) measures what students know and can do using the California Next Generation Science Standards (CA NGSS), which focus on understanding the scientific concepts found in the life sciences, earth and space sciences, and physical sciences,” said Sierra Sands Superintendent Dave Ostash in an email Thursday. “These standards integrate disciplinary core ideas, science and engineering practices, and crosscutting concepts to help students understand how science works in the natural world.”

Ostash noted the tests are applied to students in fifth, eighth and 11th grades, or at least once for all high school students. In this case, it tested both juniors and seniors, according to the CAASP results

For the fifth grade level across all elementary schools, 36.04% of fifth-graders met or exceeded the standards. Of the combined eighth-grade class at Murray and James Monroe middle schools, 35.38% met or exceeded standards. 37.01% of all high school juniors met or exceeded the standards, as did 33.98% of all seniors.

In all, 1,381 Sierra Sands students were tested on the state science standards.

Despite years to roll out and adopt the new science standards ahead of the first test, the results might indicate students struggle with testing on them.

However, Michelle Roy with the Kern County Office of Education, noted that high results weren’t expected in the first year.

In a comment to a KGET 17, Roy noted the standards test is new for the classrooms.

“It’s going to take a while here in our county and statewide to get the scores to where we want them to be,” Roy told the news station.

What the test results do provide is a baseline for future years.

Roy also noted that when the test was administered last year, no materials were available for most county school districts.

On top of that, the tests include new areas, like the climate change component, that students hadn’t seen before on state tests.

“The previous standards were much more focused on facts. Now, the focus is what (students) can do with the facts,” Roy told KGET. “The new standards are much more rigorous. The problem-solving skills that students need has been really ramped up.”

Students at Trona Joint Unified School District in Searles Valley (San Bernardino County) ranked just above the state average at 22.22% of students meeting or exceeding standards. Of those, 20.99% met standards while 1.23% exceeded state standards.

At the individual level, 35% of all fifth-graders met or exceeded the standards; 10% of eighth-graders met state standards, 21.75% of all 10th-graders tested met state standards and 22.22% of all 12th-graders met standards.

Overall only 90 students in the Trona school district were tested, due to its small student population.

At Sierra Sands, Ostash credited instructors and staff with the higher-than-normal results, as well as the implementation of the Next Gen standards.

The district has formed partnerships with volunteers from Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division aboard China Lake and has taken steps to implement or invest in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (or STEAM) curriculum.

In 2017, the school district received a five-year, $500,000 grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity grant for STEAM education, which was applied to both middle schools.

Every year, two STEM camps engage middle school girls and boys on sparking interest in science and engineering careers. In addition, Sherman E. Burroughs High School offers numerous electives and Advanced Placement classes.

Other partnerships, such as with the Maturango Musuem, have provided field trips and experiments over the past few decades.

“Sierra Sands performance is reflective of the implementation of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) in instructional practices, professional development, and partnerships with regional, county, and state NGSS initiatives,” Ostash said. It is also reflective of the work led by our amazing teachers, secondary science department chairs, Science Instructional Coaches Chris Ostermann and Angie Pritchard, and the resources leveraged in the DoDEA Secondary STEAM grant.”