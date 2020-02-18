APPLE VALLEY — High Desert Angels founders John and Angie Miller are preparing to host the finale of this year’s Cues for a Cure Pool Tournament, which will include a tribute to the last of four locals who are battling cancer.

Some 22 pool players faced off during the pool tournament and fundraising event at the Rusty Bull Roadhouse in Apple Valley. Money raised will be divided between the four honorees, Alise Newborn, Bobby Belcher Jr., Kinsley Schreiner and Cam Powers.

Angie Miller told the Daily Press the response over the last month has been incredible, adding “the pool community really stepped up for a worthy cause.”

“We’ve also been blessed by a group of generous individuals and sponsors, who are helping our honorees as they walk their own cancer journey,” Angie Miller said.

Top pool players Jon Grubb, Wayne Carbajal, Jesse Walker and Bob "Gizmo" Walton will face off during the tournament finale scheduled at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Rusty Bull, 13685 John Glenn Road, in Apple Valley.

“During the finale, we’ll bring back the honorees for a check distribution and celebration that will include a raffle, music and food,” Angie Miller said. “Last Saturday, we honored Cam Powers, who was newly diagnosed with sarcoma on his left leg.”

Sarcoma is a rare form of cancer that starts in connective tissues like bone, cartilage or fat. It can also develop in soft tissues, according to the American Cancer Society.

Powers, 48, a Pomona native who moved to Apple Valley in 1988, said he was diagnosed in January.

“I’m still being tested for treatment and possible surgery,” Powers said. “My doctor said the worst-case scenario would be to lose my leg if it’s not treated.”

Powers credited the Millers and the High Desert Angels team for “working so hard to help those of us who are battling cancer.”

On Aug. 1, the group will present the annual Classic Car Show at the Rusty Bull, which in the past has included awards, raffle items, a 50/50 drawing, vendors and nearly 100 vintage vehicles

For more information visit www.HighDesertAngels.org or search “High Desert Angels - HDA” on Facebook.

