Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Bakersfield on Wednesday, Congressman Kevin McCarthy shared some thoughts with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Features.”

"We need the security of our food supply. Making sure that it's grown in America, that it's safe and secure,” McCarthy said on Sunday. “We have a real concern in California because we send most of our water out to the ocean [instead of] sending it down to southern California, to our farmlands in the San Joaquin Valley and others.”

Trump plans to speak with Central Valley farmers, especially on proposals for California’s water situation.

According to a news release from McCarthy’s office, the House Minority leader noted that Trump “recognizes that water is a critical resource to the Central Valley's and San Joaquin Valley's farmers, agricultural producers, and families, which is why he has consistently worked to improve Californians' water supply access.”

“This president has worked greatly using science – not based on politics – but on science, to allow to have more of that water stay with the Californians and America to make sure we're secure in our food supply as we move forward,” McCarthy said.

The news release also provided select background on the president’s signed actions for California water.

• In October 2018, the Presidential Memorandum on Promoting the Reliable Supply and Delivery of Water in the West, signed by President Donald Trump, prioritized re-consultation of the Coordinated LTO for the CVP and SWP, and directed the Secretary of the Interior to issue a BA by the end of January 2019.

• In February 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released a Biological Assessment on the Long Term Coordinated Operation of the Central Valley Project and State Water Project, completing an assessment advocated by Congressman Kevin McCarthy. This is important in updating various regulations governing water supplies in California, including exports from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to communities in the Central Valley and southern California.



• In October 2019, new Federal Biological Opinions and Proposed Action continued to reflect the President’s commitment to helping California’s communities and farmers succeed.