Traffic stop, theft

8:37 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Taft Community Medical on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.

9:47 False Alarms Occurred at R & S Home Furnishings on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.

9:54 Follow Up Investigation Officer initiated activity at Taft Community Medical, Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:18 Assist other Departments Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:44 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Wood St, South Taft.. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:06 Medical Aid

Occurred at Fifth St/Woodrow St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

1:06 Medical Aid

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:14 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

7:06 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Madison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:00 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:16 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Fox Theatre, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:42 Theft under $50

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:23 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Buchanan St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:31 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av/Crystal St, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.