Residents of Montague and the surrounding area are invited to attend a meeting to provide their input to help create a Community-Inspired Resilience Plan for the City of Montague. The meeting, the second in a series of three community meetings, is scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Rotary Room at 200, South 11th Street, Montague. Everyone is welcome; the public does not need to attend all three meetings.

“Having a Resilience Plan helps to attract future funding to improve city systems and ensure Montague’s stability and resilience in the future,” said Seata Madison, Project Support Coordinator with Great Northern Services. “The first community meeting held July 10 was a huge success. There were about 30 attendees and they appreciated being heard and working together to identify needs and desires for the town. The planning process itself, everyone communicating well and working together, is such a positive step for increasing resilience in the community.”

In addition to public meetings, community members are invited to share their insights, priorities, and desires by responding to an online survey found at https://conta.cc/39PrRMA.

The Montague Community-Inspired Resilience Plan project’s desired outcomes include creating a final detailed plan by October 2020 with as much community input as possible. The process involves a series of public input meetings, a survey, the formation of the Montague Resilience Lead Team whose role is to help promote the process and pull all the information together with organizational and planning support from Great Northern Services, according to a press release.

The Montague Resilience Lead Team is made up of volunteers and professionals, team members include: Robert Cowan, restaurant owner; Brandon Criss, county supervisor; David Dunn, public works; John Hammond, planning commission; Sara Kleier, city clerk; Tiffanie Lorenzini, mayor; Larry Luce, community development manager at Great Northern Services; and Jasen Vela, fire chief/Office of Emergency Services.

Resilience describes the capacity to function so that the people living and working in the Montague community survive and thrive no matter what stresses or shocks they encounter. Particularly the poor and vulnerable.

The project is funded by a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the City of Montague.

For more information about Resilience Planning, contact Madison at (530) 938-4115 extension 113 or send an email to smadison@gnservices.org