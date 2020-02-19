The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma’s honorary teachers’ society enjoyed their annual February Soup Supper meeting held at James Monroe Middle School Staff Lounge.

Monroe teacher Marla Cosner, presented the program, “The ‘A’ in STEAM” (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math). Cosner explained and shared student examples of how she teaches the connection between art, math, and science.

She stressed that students need to understand this essential connection, required in such fields as architecture, interior and fashion design, photography, and Imagineering.

Following the presentation, the Delta Beta Chapter held an initiation for Lynn Venhaus, who is a Monroe math teacher. The members honored Venhaus for her many years as a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher.