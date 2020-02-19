Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or email her at klamathneighbors@yahoo.com.

Happy Camp High School was a very busy place over the weekend. Besides the regular teenage students, an amazing number of younger school students began arriving Friday morning for a youth basketball tournament. What fun!

Friday and Saturday was the SCAL Small School Basketball and Cheerleading Competition, held at the Happy Camp High School Gym. In the morning the word went out, “Come on down and watch some Elementary School Basketball at the High School today! We have a great snack shack with hamburgers, hot dogs, baked potatoes with all the fixings, chili, and nachos!”

The games began at 9 a.m. Friday and didn’t end until the championship games Saturday night. The cheerleading competition was between games on Saturday. All of the proceeds went to the Happy Camp Elementary School Athletic Program.

Carmynne Neimoyer was enthusiastic afterwards. She did so much to have the tournament come off so well.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this event for our school,” she said. “It has been something that we have been wanting to do for so long. I knew that we could make this event the best ever for these kids! This small town showed such amazing hospitality and kindness. We showed that the kids were our number one focus and that sportsmanship and fun was such a priority. I am so proud of us! It would be impossible to name everyone because it truly was a town effort in supporting this SCAL tournament!”

Basket weaving

Happy Camp is in the original Karuk Tribe territory and many of our neighbors are descendents from the Karuk Tribe. In 2009 the Siskiyou County Historical Society published their annual issue, “Gold Rush and the Mixing of Cultures in Western Siskiyou County” by Hazel Davis Gendron and Cheryl M. Beck. Both Hazel and Cheryl are proud descendents of the tribe, the first people of the Klamath River, Shasta and Salmon Rivers and their tributaries. Their roots are deep here and have kept them tied to people and places along the Klamath River.

At the time of the Gold Rush, miners by the thousands came to the native lands bringing no women with them. They took the native woman by force or by offering very little “bride price” and the beginning of a new race of “mixed bloods” came into being. They also took over the lands occupied by those native tribes for the past thousands of years.

As Hazel and Cheryl said, “Today many descendants of those first people are again dancing the Deerskin dance and celebrating religious ceremonies along the Klamath River trying to keep their culture intact for future generations. Their languages are being spoken again and basket weavers have made great effort to teach and promote gathering of natural materials for the art of making baskets, jewelry and traditional garments.”

The basket making is one in which the Karuk culture is especially skilled. The 17th annual Karuk Tribe Basketweaving gathering is coming April 24-26 in Happy Camp. Karuk basketweavers are partnering with the California Indian Basketweavers Association to offer workshops, demonstrations, field trips and more. This year they will also offer prize giveaways, frames and baskets for sale.

A new program is the request for basketweavers to bring up to three baskets they have made to be displayed in the People’s Center during the event. The basket makers will also have the option to sell the baskets during the weekend.

To register for the event, you may go to the 17th Annual Karuk Basket Weavers Gathering website. Print and fill out the registration to mail in. You may also call the Karuk People’s Center (530) 493-1600.

Presidents Day

Happy Presidents Day! Three presidents were born in February: George Washington, Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln. It was Lincoln who gave a great speech remembered nearly 155 years later: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations,” he said as part of the Gettysburg Address.

With political arguments in the news constantly and personal relationships sometimes shattered by difference of opinion we almost feel like we have been experiencing a civil war, although thankfully not one that includes shooting! Disagreements are a natural thing between people, and that’s why we have elections and vote.

However, not so natural is the difficult thing that will solve our civil war: concern for people, even when we disagree with them. Loving and praying for those with whom we disagree isn’t easy, but it’s the only way to solve the “civil war” we are facing.