Petroglyph escort and tour guide training will take place Feb. 29 at the Maturango Museum, 100 E. Las Flores Ave. at 8 a.m.

Training will be an all-day event that covers environmental, security and administrative issues related to the tours, Little Petroglyph Canyon, and the Installation.

This training is required to become a command-approved petroglyph escort and conduct tours of Little Petroglyph Canyon, a National Historic Landmark located onboard the installation. These command-approved volunteers escort hundreds of visitors each year out to this cultural treasure and are responsible for protecting the site and the security of the base, while educating personnel on this National Historic Landmark.

Command-approved escorts and guides can volunteer for the type of tows they are interested in, to include: Maturango Museum tours, private public tours, school tours and so forth. To maintain status as a Command-approved Lead guide or escort volunteers must be able to commit to assisting with two tours per year, as it is a requirement that all tours have at minimum two command-approved escorts.

After the in-class training, command escorts will take class participants out to Little Petroglyph Canyon as part of their training. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately with hiking boots or closed shoes with good tread (as required for all tours), sunscreen, hat, plenty of water, food, and a car in good working condition and a full tank of gas. Please note that carpooling will be required as the number of vehicles allowed out to the site is limited.

To register for the class, call the Maturango Museum at (760) 375-6900 or email full legal name, date of birth, citizenship, phone number and e-mail address to petro@1naturango.org. Class size is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis so register as early as possible.