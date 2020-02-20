Silent auction bids will be accepted through Feb. 21 with the winning bidder to be notified on Feb. 24.

The College of the Siskiyous Welding Club is silent auctioning an authentic 100-year old print by Photographer Edward S. Curtis. The print was donated by McCloud resident Kirk Rudy who is also a Welding student at the College of the Siskiyous and Owner of the Edward S. Curtis Gallery. Silent auction bids will be accepted through Feb. 21 with the winning bidder to be notified on Feb. 24. The print is on display in the Human Resources Office at the Weed Campus located in the John Mantle Student Center.

The print is an original photograph of the Arikara, a tribe of Native Americans in North Dakota. In this print, the group is the principle participant in the re-enactment of the Arikara Medicine Ceremony, which was given for the authors observation and study in July 1908. After each order has performed their dance about the sacred cedar, the entire fraternity, group by group, emerges from the lodge and dances. After dancing around the sacred cedar, the members of the Bear order halt and complete their songs before re-entering the medicine lodge.

Curtis (1868-1952) was a professional photographer known for his images of Native Americans and of the American West. Born in Wisconsin, Curtis moved with his family to Cordova, Minnesota, shortly after his brother's birth in 1874. In 1887, Curtis moved again with his father to Seattle in the Washington Territory, where he built partnerships with several area photographers. Around 1895 Curtis began to photograph American Indians in the Seattle area. He joined the 1899 Harriman Expedition to Alaska as the expedition's official photographer and spent the summer of 1900 with George Bird Grinnell on a trip to document the Sun Dance on the Piegan Reservation in Montana. These experiences fueled Curtis' interest in American Indians and their culture and he set out to document every North American tribe before they “vanished.”

The print is approximately 15.5 inches by12.5 inches and is more than 100 years old, printed on handmade paper (18 inches by 22 inches), framed, and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. It was printed using the technology of photogravure, which is perhaps the most sophisticated method in reproducing a photographic image. The print has a retail value of $2,000.

For information regarding the silent auction contact the COS Public Relations Office at the Weed Campus by calling (530) 938-5373 or send an email to pio@siskiyous.edu.