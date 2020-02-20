It was an honor, while attending the two-act Melodrama “Cabin Fever” at the Fort Jones Community Center Saturday night, to represent the memory of longtime Mayor of Cheeseville Eb Whipple.

The show will be featured at The Avery Theatre in Etna on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. as a benefit for the Scott Valley Theatre Company. The Sunday matinee on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. is a benefit for Jesse Mullin.

You won’t want to miss this hilarious production. Bring the family and join the laughter and antics of an old time melodrama with audience participation!

Eb would have loved it.

Cheeseville 1st Lady Emeritus Che'usa Wend

