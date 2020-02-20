APPLE VALLEY

Sierra Club offering field trip to Bell Mountain

The Sierra Club will host a field trip to the Bell Mountain area of Apple Valley on Saturday. Marcy Taylor, founder of the Apple Valley Museum and Mohahve Historical Society member, will lead the trip. Attendees may meet at 8 a.m. at the Victor Valley Museum, or at the staging area near the corner of Dale Evans and Waalew at 8:30 a.m.

As usual, wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and a snack or lunch. The first segment will be a walk around the Murray's Overall Wearing Dude Ranch property, which will be featured in the Smithsonian three-year traveling Greenbook exhibit. A driving tour, including three other ranch sites, the Raglan, the McCarthy, and the Corwin ranches, will follow. Next the group will proceed to the Apple Valley Airport, view the outdoor and lobby displays, and stop for lunch/snack break. The final portion will be a hike around the Sycamore Rocks area, the location of several early westerns. Members and guests are welcome to attend. Guests need to RSVP to Norm Bossom at 760-912-3725.

BARSTOW

VFW to serve taco dinner

The VFW Post 2143 will serve a taco dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday at 25190 W. Main St., Barstow. Dinner donation is $1.25 a taco and $1.75 for a tostadas. Meals include beans and rice. Food can be ordered to go. Karaoke will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Donation helps support veterans' causes. For information, call 760-253-2610.

VICTORVILLE

Caregiver resources meeting March 17

Darlene Merkler, who has over 30 years of experience with senior healthcare, will discuss the Inland Caregiver Resource Programs and how its resources can help you and your loved ones. These programs provide support in many areas such as providing help in the home, making minor repairs and so on. This free class will be held at 10 a.m. on March 17 at Inter Valley Health Plan’s Medicare Information and Vitality Center, 12209 Hesperia Road, Suite E, Victorville. To RSVP, call 800-8864471 or TTY 711, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit ForHealthandLiving.com/ivhpevents

Diabetes, weight control class March 19

Have you tried to diet with little success? Learn to lose weight and control blood sugar with simple lifestyle changes you can live with. A free computerized body composition analysis will be offered at 10 a.m. on March 19 at Inter Valley Health Plan’s Medicare Information and Vitality Center, 12209 Hesperia Road, Suite E, Victorville. To RSVP, call 800-8864471 or TTY 711, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit ForHealthandLiving.com/ivhpevents

Hearing loss, aides to be discussed at meeting

Roberto Guzman, LHAD, of HearUSA will discuss the many types of hearing loss and will explain the types of hearing aids that work best for your type of hearing loss at 10 a.m. on March 24. This free class is held at Inter Valley Health Plan’s Medicare Information and Vitality Center, 12209 Hesperia Road, Suite E, Victorville. To RSVP, call 800-8864471 or TTY 711, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.ForHealthandLiving.com/ivhpevents