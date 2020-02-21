On Feb. 21, 22 and 23 the show will be held at Etna’s Avery Theater at 430 Main Street. The Friday and Saturday show start at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

There are still three remaining performances of the locally written and produced “Cabin Fever ... or Dancing with Wolves” melodrama to catch this weekend.

The melodrama opened on Friday to a packed house in Fort Jones and rave reviews from those who saw it.

“Cabin Fever ... or Dancing with Wolves” is the final installment in a trilogy of melodramas written and produced by Dee Jones, Madeleine Ayers and Annie Kramer.

In this play, set in snow-bound Beaver Valley in the 1860s, the residents of Cheeseville are suffering with bad cases of cabin fever. The townsfolk are out of shape, out of sorts, and at their wits’ end. To complicate matters, the town’s beloved rescue wolves are acting up. When a pair of villainous characters arrive in town to promote their special brand of “snake oil” and swindle the townsfolk out of their hard earned cash, madcap mayhem and zany fun ensue.

The cast, spanning ages 3 to 65 – many of whom have been in all three plays – has been rehearsing three days a week.

On Feb. 21, 22 and 23 the show will be held at Etna’s Avery Theater at 430 Main Street. The Friday and Saturday show start at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Students 12 and under are $5 and proceeds from these shows benefit Scott Valley Theatre Company and Jesse Mullin.