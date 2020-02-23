Recent Australian wildfires have inspired Hupp to expand his show with new photographs, fire updates and support for wildlife rescue. Hupp will briefly explain why the Australia fires were so extensive and severe and talk about implications for northern California.

Siskiyou Land Trust slideshow series presenter Mike Hupp offers a repeat showing of his Australian photography on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Mount Shasta Sisson Museum. All funds raised will be donated to Australian wildlife rescue efforts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

“Kangaroos and Tasi 2” features the travels of Hupp and Linda Roddy as they venture off the beaten path in Western Australia and Tasmania. The show was originally presented in early January to a sold-out audience as part of SLT's regular slideshow series.

Recent Australian wildfires have inspired Hupp to expand his show with new photographs, fire updates and support for wildlife rescue. Hupp will briefly explain why the Australia fires were so extensive and severe and talk about implications for northern California. He will also highlight the serious impacts on wildlife in Australia and recovery efforts.

Hupp’s photographs feature some of the most beautiful places in Australia. From stunning snorkeling in Coral Bay and the winding gorges of the Karijini to the central highlands of Tasi, the slideshow will follow Hupp and Roddy’s journey through Western Australia and Tasmania.

Hupp has been an avid photographer for nearly 50 years. He specializes in nature and travel photography. See more of Mike’s work at dawnpatrolimages.com.

For more information, visit siskiyoulandtrust.org or call the office at (530) 926-2259.