Five sites in Sandy Creek near baseball fields removed after sweep by police

A cluster of small homeless camps in Sandy Creek between Irene Street and the Taft Union High School baseball fields were removed Friday by the City Publics Works Department.

A day before, Taft Police and a Kern County Sheriff's deputy accompanied a code enforcement officer as as she through the area and later posted each camp warning that they would be removed.

There were five camps, mostly individuals, and only two people were there.

One man was arrested on misdemeanor warrants.

The sweep came as Taft Union High school is opening the baseball season at Monty Reedy Field a short distance away.

There were several tents and poles of belongings.

Public works employees came in Friday morning with a backhoe and dump truck and started removing items.

Tents and other usable items will be placed in storage for their owners, police said, and trash and debris will be hauled off.