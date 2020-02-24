Wildcats start 2-0

The varsity baseball team opened up their season at the Terrio Tournament. The team played two games on Feb. 15 at the host school Golden Valley High School.

The first game was against South High School and the Wildcats got the win 12-4. Taft opened up the scoring in the second inning when they scored five runs. Corbin Yaws began the inning by hitting a single. Jackson Berry was walked to reach base and move Yaws to second. Yaws stole third base and next up to the plate was Jacob Ellis and he was walked to load the bases for the Wildcats. Ricky Posey came up to bat and he reached base on a walk to keep the bases loaded and score Yaws for the first run of the game.

With the bases still loaded, Eduardo Castro was walked, which brought in Jackson Berry for run number two. Kristofer Downey was also walked to score Ellis, Skyler Self came up next and he also was walked and that scored Posey to make it 4-0. Castro was able to score the fifth run on a wild pitch.

In the third inning, the Wildcats scored three more runs. Jackson Berry, Elli and Jayce Moore all rounded the bases for the Wildcats to make the score 8-1. Another run scored in the fifth and three more in the sixth was more than enough to put the game out of reach of the South Rebels.

Jackson Berry went 2 for 2 at the plate scoring three runs during the game. Downey went 2 for 3 and added an RBI, Yaws went 2 for 4 and scored one run. Ellis went 1 for 2 and scored twice and had an RBI. Chad Berry went 1 for 3, Moore went 1 for 3 and scored a run and an RBI, Posey went 0 for 1 and scored three runs and had an RBI. Reese Hammons went 0 for 5 with an RBI and Skyler Self went 0 for 1 with two RBI's.

On the mound, Moore pitched four innings and threw 74 pitches. He allowed five hits, four runs and struck out six batters and walked three. Jackson Berry pitched two innings and threw 53 pitches. He allowed one hit and struck out five batters and walked three. Logun Clark threw one inning to finish the game off and threw nine pitches to three batters and struck out all three in order.

The next game of the day was against the Golden Valley Bulldogs. The Wildcats won this game by the score of 15-5.

Taft struck first in the game and by the third inning they were up by 11 runs. Golden Valley answered back with two runs in the fourth and then three in the fifth, but were never able to put the Wildcats on their heels.

Yaws went 3 for 4 and scored two runs and had three RBI's. Posey went 2 for 3 and scored a run and had an RBI, Chad Berry went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Jackson Berry went 1 for 3 and had three runs and an RBI, Reese Hammons went 1 for 3 and added two runs and an RBI, Ellis went 1 for 3 with one run scored and two RBI's. Downey went 1 for 1 and had an RBI, Skyler Self went 0 for 2 but scored two runs and had an RBI, Castro went 0 for 2 and added an RBI, Moore went 0 for 1.

The Wildcats only used two pitchers in this game, Self and Yaws. Yaws pitched three innings and threw 73 pitches and allowed one run, one hit and struck out eight batters and walked four. Self threw 26 pitches and allowed one hit, three runs and struck out two batters and walked one.

The next game in the tournament will be against the East High Blades.