Office destroyed, main clubhouse sustains smoke damage

Fire damaged the clubhouse at the Heritage Park retirement community Wednesday morning.

Manager Shannon Schnur said most of the damage was in one office but there was smoke damage throughout the building.

Schnur said she had just gone into her office and turned equipment on, then took the garbage out.

She said she heard someone yell "fire" and "call 911" and looked to see smoke coming from the structure.

She said she grabbed three fire extinguishers, one after the other, and was able to knock down the flames in the office.

Taft Police, who arrived on scene shortly after the fire was reported, credited her with preventing more extensive damage.

The office and the equipment in it were destroyed, however.

Kern County firefighters extinguished the rest of the fire. Power was subsequently cut to the building. Schnur said the smoke damage is extensive.

The clubhouse will be unusable until it is cleaned up and power restored, but other than that the residents won't be directly affected by the fire.