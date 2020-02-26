A probation sweep on Saturday resulted in 21 arrests, according to a Ridgecrest Police Department news release. RPD, led by Detectives Erik Hallmark, Franklin Mixon and Corey Rinaldi conducted compliance checks on subjects who are on either Active Parole, Probation or Post Release Community Supervision (AB109) living within the City of Ridgecrest and surrounding areas (Buttermilk Acres and Inyokern). The primary goal of the compliance checks are to deter criminal activity in the Indian Wells Valley.

The operation was comprised of approximately 45 Law Enforcement Officers from Ridgecrest Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Delano Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, approximately 38 searches were conducted. We had 104 planned targets with 44 non-target contacts, resulting in 21 arrests for various violations. Seized was Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, child pornography and a firearm/ammunition.

The following is a list of subjects arrested:

• Casey McCallister – Poss. Of Narcotics Paraphernalia, Methamphetamine

• Allan Delapena – Felony Warrant and Poss. of Narcotics Paraphernalia

• Brandy Oney – Poss. Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia

• Troy Plummer – Probation Violation

• Richard Caine – Misdemeanor Warrant and Paraphernalia

• Heaven Salazar – Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

• Logan Hegeler – Under the Influence and Poss. Paraphernalia

• Bruce Williams – Parole Hold

• Regina Jupp – PRCS Violation

• Thomas Bannister – Misdemeanor Warrant

• Robert Wehr – Probation Violation and Poss. Paraphernalia

• Angela Cajkouski – 2 Misdemeanor Warrants

• Michael Hyde – 2 Misdemeanor Warrants

• Jennifer Preston – Probation Violation and UI Controlled Substance

• Chealsy Nava – Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

• Gabriel Rico – Felon in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

• Keith Schultz – Parole Warrant

• Tristan Bogush – Violation of Protection Order

• Roberta Chavez – Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

• Norman Stowell — Misdemeanor Warrant

• Andrew Hildebrand – Possession of Child Pornography and Probation Violation

The Ridgecrest Police Department would like to thank all Agency Chiefs for allowing their Officers and Deputies to participate in this successful operation.