During a tradition that’s been carried forward for nearly 70 years in Yreka, a local business, a nonprofit and an individual were honored Saturday during the Yreka Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year dinner.

“Recognition by our peers for a job well done is the best compliment one can receive, and I can assure all the nominees here tonight are all deserving of this recognition,” said Chamber board member Nancy Ogren, who hosted the event.

Nominees for nonprofit of the year were SNIP, CASA Resource Center and Yreka Little League. YLL was named the winner and was honored by Mayor Joan Smith Freeman with a special award from the city.

Yreka Little League provides baseball and softball experiences for hundreds of children in the Yreka area. They are active in fundraising, including poker tournaments, and annual comedy night and an upcoming pulled pork drive-through lunch on March 9. Those who are interested can pick up their lunch at the Yreka Little League Snack Shack for $10 a plate, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information about the lunch, call (530) 598-1987. Ask a YLL board member for tickets.

Bella Art Works Creative Cafe was selected as Business of the Year. Other nominees included Rain Rock Casino and Zephyr Books.

“We just learned that we were honored as Business of the Year!” Bella Art Works wrote on its Facebook page Saturday evening. “We got crazy busy tonight and were not able to break away in time to make the banquet but we are beyond grateful for this recognition. In taking over Bella four years ago, our only goal was, and continues to be, to provide something beneficial to our community where families and friends can come together to make memories. We thank you all for allowing us to be part of your lives.”

The business offers ceramic painting, canvas painting classes, glass fusing workshops and ice cream parlor and cafe.

District 4 Supervisor Lisa Nixon was selected as Citizen of the Year. Other nominees for the honor were Fred Eastman and Mr. And Mrs. Maidl.

During the event, past Citizens of the Year who were in the audience were recognized, including Eric Harms (2009), Barry Ohlund (2007) and Grace Bennett (2017).