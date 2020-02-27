CHP says victim was passenger in van that turned in front of another vehicle

A Taft man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident north of Taft Wednesday afternoon.

Three other people involved suffered minor injuries.

Lloyd Watrous, 64, was trapped in the wrecked van for about 20 minutes until Kern County Firefighters freed him with hydraulic cutters and spreaders.

He was was transported to Kern Medical in an air ambulance.

The California Highway Patrol said Watrous was a passenger in a 2007 Ford van driven by Karl Orrebrand, 52, that was westbound on Midway Road approaching the intersection with North Lincoln Street.

At the same time, Christopher Cazares, 30, of Bakersfield man was driving a 2010 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on Midway Road approaching the same intersection.

The CHP said Orrebrand failed to see the approaching Jeep and made a left turn onto North Lincoln Street directly in the Jeep’s path.

The Jeep collided into the right side of the van.

Cazares, Orrebrand and Mary Reed, 22, of Bakersfield, who was riding in the van, all suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour after the 4:45 p.m. collision. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor and this collision is currently under investigation by Buttonwillow CHP.