Mayor Juliana Lucchesi asked Lopey for other ways to tackle the domestic and child abuse, as well as mental health issues in Dunsmuir. Together they will look into other programs to help address these problems.

Dunsmuir City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance to address abandoned and distressed buildings during a regular meeting Thursday evening that drew a sizeable crowd.

The ordinance, coupled with the recent hire of new code enforcer Mark Allen, should help Dunsmuir become more attractive.

“Dunsmuir just got some teeth,” said city councilor Dave Keisler.

The council also addressed to how to handle those who don’t pay for water service. The council approved Senate Bill 998, which would allow the city to discontinue water service for nonpayment after 60 days with notification seven days prior. There will be a $50 re-connection fee if it’s during the work day and a $150 fee for re-connection after hours or on the weekend.

After the city received no response for the part-time opening for a Waste Water III Operator, the city council decided to share Mount Shasta’s operator while researching other options.

A review of the significant 2019 criminal cases within the city of Dunsmuir was presented to the council by Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Among the more serious cases in 2019 were several sexual assaults, Lopey said. Two of these cases involved a juvenile.

In both of the cases involving a commercial and residential burglary, suspects were arrested, Lopey said.

There were also a “serious amount” of crimes related to drugs, said Lopey. There were two “major” drug arrests in February 2019.

Lopey also stated that in 2019, Kyle Rose was sentenced to 9 years in prison for attempted murder and arson for a Dec. 22, 2018 arson fire of an occupied residential structure. Ben Osborn was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the Dec. 25, 2018 burglary to Harley’s Antiques and other felonies.

A summary of the calls that law enforcement responded to over the course of 2019 in Dunsmuir included 10 dead body cases, 24 child abuse, 153 disturbing the peace, 22 domestic violence, nine narcotics, four auto thefts, six scams (the elderly are most targeted), 11 suicide or attempts, 22 traffic accidents, and others that added up to a total of 2,202 calls.

In Siskiyou County, there were a total of 30 accidental deaths which included eight motor vehicle accidents, (four by fire, four by carbon monoxide, two drug overdoses and two drownings) There were 17 suicides by hanging, gunshot and carbon monoxide. There were also five homicides.

It was announced that the Dunsmuir Supermarket will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. to reveal the newly clean interior. Keisler said, “Keith Cool’s market loses over $1,000 a day to make it right,” referring to an invasion of pests that had overwhelmed the store last month.

Lucchesi said she is working with Union Pacific to get the trail to Mossbrae Falls open again. She is also is also working on affordable housing infrastructure upgrades.

District 2 Siskiyou County Supervisor Ed Valenzuela attended the meeting and announced his progress on a low-cost green waste program for Dunsmuir citizens and others in his district.